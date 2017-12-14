Williams focused on Bills beating Miami, not future plans

Coach Adam Gase's message is to focus solely on Buffalo.

"We're at the point of the season right now where if you worry about anything else, that's where you get in trouble," Gase said. "For us, we've had a lot of ups and downs to where the last two games we've played better."

The Dolphins' offence has found balance under quarterback Jay Cutler and running back Kenyan Drake , who has combined for 234 yards rushing and 100 yards receiving in his past two games.

Their defence has re-asserted itself by forcing seven turnovers in the past three games, and limiting its past two opponents to converting 1 of 24 third-down chances.

Some things to watch out for, with the AFC East rivals to meet again in two weeks:

MCCOY'S 10K CHASE: Bills running back LeSean McCoy is 39 yards rushing short of becoming the 30th NFL player to reach 10,000.

He's coming off a season-high 156 yards rushing against Indianapolis, and sealed the win by scoring on a 21-yard run with 1:33 left. Though the Dolphins limited New England to 25 yards rushing, they have allowed 100 yards or more six times this season.

The key, McCoy said, is getting off to a fast start.

"There are times where they get out of place or there's time's when if the game's not going well for them, there's some plays they take off," he said. "But when they're rolling, they're rolling."

WEATHER OR NOT: Asked what he could gather from watching film of the Bills play in near white-out conditions, Gase laughed and said: "Nothing. And 'Shady' McCoy is really good."

There's no snow in the forecast for Sunday, though the high is projected to be 30 degrees.

"It's all about mindset," Gase said of the elements. "If you're going to worry about it, then it's going to become a factor."

SLOW STARTS: Gase blamed himself for a slow-starting offence that has scored the opening points just four times — all wins. He said the lack of early production has made it difficult for his defence to play aggressively.

"I think the frustration probably is more on myself," he said. "Being the guy that's running the offence, I feel like I haven't helped the defence enough."

QUARTERBACK SHUFFLE: Tyrod Taylor is expected to return as Bills starter after missing last week's game with a bruised left knee. Rookie backup Nathan Peterman's status is uncertain after being evaluated for a concussion sustained against Indianapolis.

Taylor has eight touchdowns, no interceptions and 151 yards rushing and a touchdown in four career games against Miami.

DYNAMIC DRAKE: With 114 yards rushing and 79 receiving against the Patriots, Drake became the third Dolphins player to top 100 yards rushing and 75 receiving. He'll face a defence that has allowed 140 or more yards rushing in five of its past six games.

Two fumbles this season have been the biggest negative.

"I try to go out there with a level of arrogance," Drake said. "Regardless if I fumble, I'm going to go out there and prove that I can be a topnotch player."

By John Wawrow, The Associated Press