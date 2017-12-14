Cowboys' Prescott concedes that things changed minus Elliott

FRISCO, Texas — Now that Ezekiel Elliott is near the end of a six-game suspension over domestic violence allegations, Dak Prescott doesn't mind acknowledging that things changed for the Dallas Cowboys.

Prescott was more defiant while the Cowboys were losing their first three games without last year's NFL rushing leader and the quarterback's backfield mate during their remarkable rookie seasons that fueled a 13-3 record.

Dallas (7-6) won the past two without Elliott and has to keep winning to stay in the wild-card race. The last game before Elliott's return is Sunday night at Oakland (6-7).

"It's a different team," said Prescott , who had eight turnovers without a touchdown pass in the first three games without his fellow star.

"I think that's the first (thing) you got to recognize is it's not the same and things are going to be different and play-calling is going to be different. But for what I've learned I guess is everybody is embracing their role, their new role, different role or maybe it's the same role."

A loss would put a damper on Elliott's return because it would end any realistic hopes of the young duo making the playoffs again. But his return to the team's facility, likely on Monday, will be celebrated either way.

"I know he's excited, and I've kept up with him on text," tight end Jason Witten said. "One thing I know about Zeke through his first year and half I've been around him is he loves football. He'll have to bear down here and help us make this push."

The Cowboys scored just 22 points in the first three games without him and were outscored 72-6 in the second half, when they grew used to wearing down opponents with Elliott's physical running style.

After those five interceptions and three lost fumbles, Prescott became more comfortable even through some sluggish starts for the offence. He threw for a career-best 332 yards and three touchdowns in last week's 30-10 win over the New York Giants.

"He's done a good job of getting through a dry spell," Cowboys offensive co-ordinator Scott Linehan said. "He really worked on his game, from fundamentals to everything else and it just shows he's going to be here for the long haul."