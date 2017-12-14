Canada's Arendz, Hudak win medals at World Cup

CANMORE, Alta. — Canada's Mark Arendz captured silver in the men's 15-kilometre individual standing competition on Thursday at the season-opening Para-Nordic World Cup.

The 27-year-old from Hartsville, P.E.I., finished in 36 minutes 56.7 seconds. Benjamin Daviet of France took gold in 35:46.3 after a perfect day of shooting and Neutral Athlete Aleksandr Pronkov, was third (37:04.0).

"It was a good race, but there was room for sharpening being the first para-biathlon race of the year," said Arendz. "I died a little more than I hoped towards the end, but overall it was consistent.

"I wanted to start steady and that was the key to success today."