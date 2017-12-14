NC Central tops McNeese 77-71 after blowing 19 point lead

DURHAM, N.C. — Brandon Goldsmith scored a career-high 19 points, Raasean Davis had a double-double and North Carolina Central defeated McNeese State 77-71 on Thursday night after blowing a 19-point lead in the second half.

Davis had 15 points and a career-high 13 rebounds and Pablo Rivas had 17 points for the Eagles (5-8), who ended a three-game losing streak.

James Harvey had 16 points and Jacob Ledoux 14 for the Bulldogs (2-6).

After McNeese used three straight 3-pointers to cut a 14-point deficit to five, the Eagles responded with a 7-0 run that led to a 42-32 advantage at the half. Central then scored the first seven points of the second half, the last six on 3-point plays by Rivas, for a 17-point lead.