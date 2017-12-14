UCLA basketball moving on past Ball family era

"It's just the way it is," Alford said. "It's something that happened. It's the 2019-2020 class. There's all kinds of time. Right now, all of our attention is finishing the '18 class. ... Even trying to project what the 2019 class is going to look like is hard for a lot of reasons. One, the one-and-done. And two, on the table and looks like something is going to pass relatively soon, eliminate one-and-dones. ... The 2019 class is two years out from playing here, so that gives us plenty of time."

LiAngelo wasn't at UCLA long enough to have an impact or even show up in career statistics.

"When Gelo was here, he was terrific," Alford said. "Through the summer, through his academics and through coaching him on the court. He was tremendous. He was late one time, and he came in in frantic, apologizing and took his responsibility of it. Those are things you appreciate as a coach. I have no issues that way. Obviously, with Gelo and Melo, just wishing them the very best of luck. I hope things really work out well for them. Just like Lonzo, I hope they have terrific careers."

Asked what he knew about the Baltic League, Alford said: "I have no idea about the Baltic League or where that city is or anything about it."

GG Goloman of the Bruins, who is from Hungary and played on its national team over the summer, knows a thing or two about professional basketball overseas.

"It's a little bit similar," Goloman said of Hungary. "It's a good league. I'm not sure about the team they went to. They should be OK. I'm not sure what the team is like, though."

Hill and Riley are already finished with their finals, but some UCLA players won't be done until Friday. The Bruins host No. 25 Cincinnati on Saturday in a nationally televised game. They could have more depth by the time Pac-12 Conference play starts in January. Or they could continue with a short bench.

"It would be nice to know," Goloman said. "The past couple of months have been up in the air. We don't really know what's going on. It will definitely be nice to know when they'll be back."

But what's known is none of the Ball brothers will be back.

By Jill Painter Lopez, The Associated Press