Drummond helps Pistons beat Hawks to snap 7-game skid

Bullock was promoted to the starting lineup after Sunday's 10-point home loss to Boston. He finished with 10 points in 24 minutes against Atlanta.

Collins returned after missing the last six games with a sprained left shoulder. The first-round draft pick from Wake Forest is one of the few reasons for Hawks fans to cheer.

"He brings an athleticism," Atlanta coach Mike Budenholzer said. "He brings a pop. Going to the offensive boards, the ability to put pressure on the rim, the pick-and-roll game and defensively, for his first game back, I'm really pleased with how he played."

TIP-INS

Pistons: F Stanley Johnson, demoted in favour of Bullock, had two points and two rebounds in 15 minutes. He played 8 minutes in the first half, but returned in the fourth in Bullock's spot as Van Gundy decided to play his starters. ... Drummond had 16 points, 20 rebounds and seven assists in a 111-104 win over Atlanta on Nov. 10. .... After breaking his nose against the Nuggets, F Anthony Tolliver wore a protective mask and had six points and two rebounds in 15 minutes.

Hawks: With a left tibia stress fracture sidelining C Dewayne Dedmond for a seventh straight game, Miles Plumlee went scoreless, took no shots and had four boards. The sixth-year veteran has averaged just 3.6 points and 3.3 rebounds in nine games. Acquired in the off-season trade that sent Dwight Howard to Charlotte, Plumlee showed up to training camp out of shape, strained his right quadriceps before the opener and didn't make his Atlanta debut until the end of a blowout loss to Toronto on Nov. 25. .. Rookie Tyler Cavanaugh started at centre in Tuesday's loss at Cleveland. He didn't get in Thursday's game until midway through the fourth but still finished with nine points in eight minutes.

UP NEXT

Pistons: Visit Indiana on Friday. Detroit has lost six straight road games in the series.

Hawks: Visit Memphis on Friday.

___

By George Henry, The Associated Press