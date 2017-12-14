Plekanec, Canadiens beat Devils 2-1 in OT

New Jersey (17-9-5) scored on its first shot of the contest at 1:21 of the first period after a defensive breakdown by the home side.

With a delayed penalty coming to Montreal, Stefan Noesen crossed the blue line unchallenged, took a short pass from captain Andy Greene and launched a wrist shot past Carey Price to extend his point streak to five games.

Price, making his ninth straight start, stopped the next 31 shots he faced.

The Devils were without leading scorer Taylor Hall, who is day-to-day with a knee contusion sustained on Tuesday. Hall, who has 11 goals and 31 points this season, did not travel with the team to Montreal.

The visitors could have used Hall in the second period when the Canadiens took back-to-back penalties, but New Jersey failed to score on a 5-on-3 power play that lasted 1:05, thanks largely to shot blocking by Benn and Shea Weber.

Price made one big save on New Jersey's power play, stopping Drew Stafford on the doorstep while sprawled out on the ice.

"On the power play we had some good looks but it didn't get in the net for us," said Devils coach John Hynes. "We competed hard tonight. We had some really good net traffic. We had lots of tips and we hit two posts.

"He (Price) did a good job. He's an elite goaltender. We had a shot mentality tonight but unfortunately the plays around that area didn't go in."

Montreal upped the pressure in the final frame, outshooting New Jersey 13-7, but Schneider shut the door.

The Habs ended their five-game homestand (2-2-1) on a positive note before they embark on a seven-game road trip, starting with Saturday's outdoor game against the Ottawa Senators to mark the NHL's 100th anniversary.

Notes: The Devils are 10-4-3 on the road. … Montreal forward Daniel Carr saw his five-game point streak come to an end. New Jersey remains third in the Metropolitan division.

By Kelsey Patterson, The Canadian Press