Knicks hold on to beat Nets after Porzingis leaves

"We just couldn't make the plays down the stretch we needed to make," said Allen Crabbe, who shot just 1 for 8, including 1 for 7 from 3-point territory.

The Nets made only 12 for 42 beyond the 3-point line.

New York appeared on its way to an easy one after shooting 23 for 43 from the field and 6 for 13 from the 3-point line and leading by as many as 18 points in the first half. The Nets rallied to take an 82-79 lead on DeMarre Carroll's 3-pointer with 1:49 left in the third.

But the Knicks went on an 8-0 run to close the quarter, capped by Lee's 3-point shot that increased their lead to 87-82 with 25 seconds left.

Brooklyn trailed 100-97 with 3:29 to go before a 3-pointer by rookie Frank Ntilikina and an impressive defensive Knicks effort, contesting five straight shots, including a block by Ron Baker under the rim that forced a jump ball. Lance Thomas then sealed it with a 3 that made it 106-97 with 1:07 left.

"We were scrappy, man. We fought," Thomas said. "Ron came in and gave us a really big boost and we were just tenacious tonight. We didn't want them to outdo us."

TIP-INS

Knicks: Center Kyle O'Quinn had nine points and 10 rebounds. . The teams meet again at Barclays Center in January and play another at MSG to cap the month.

Nets: Dinwiddie has six 20-point games this season, tied with D'Angelo Russell for the team lead. . Dinwiddie also had seven assists, extending an NBA season-best 14-game streak with six or more assists.

NO RUSH

New York guard Tim Hardaway Jr., out with a stress injury in his lower left leg that's caused him to miss the last 12 games, is unsure when he will return to the team and thinks it would be smart not to "rush" back.

"The goal is to just get better first. I'm not giving myself no deadline", Hardaway said before the game. "I'm not going to rush it. I'm going to wait until I'm 100 per cent mentally ready to go. If it was the playoffs, I'd be out there right now. But you got to be smart and do what's best for you. I trust the team."

Hardaway is averaging 17.8 points. He expects to be re-evaluated next Tuesday.

UP NEXT

Knicks: Host Oklahoma City on Saturday night.

Nets: Visit the Toronto Raptors on Friday.

___

For more NBA coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

By Adry Torres, The Associated Press