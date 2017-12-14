Umude, Sandifer lead Southern past Florida A&M 68-50

BATON ROUGE, La. — Sidney Umude and Jamar Sandifer combined for 27 points, 21 in the second half when Southern took over, to defeat Florida A&M 68-50 on Thursday night.

Jared Sam matched Sandifer's 13 points, Eddie Reese scored 11 and Emanuel Sheperd had 10 points with 13 rebounds for the Jaguars (3-8), who trailed 31-25 at the half.

The Rattlers (1-12) used an 8-0 run to go up by 10 late in the first half before Sam scored the last four points. Sandifer and Reese hit 3-pointers to start the second half, tying the game.

The Jags were down five points midway through the second half when Umude hit back-to-back jumpers and scored eight points in a 15-0 spurt that stretched into a 28-3 run. Florida A&M shot 1 for 10 in that stretch with six turnovers.