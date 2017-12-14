Tulsa holds off Prairie View A&M 77-73 behind Etou, Artison

TULSA, Okla. — Junior Etou tallied 19 points and nine rebounds and Geno Artison buried a huge 3-pointer in the final minute to help Tulsa hold off Prairie View A&M 77-73 on Thursday night.

Corey Henderson Jr. added 15 points for the Golden Hurricane (6-4), who led by one point when Artison hit from long range to put Tulsa up 72-68 with 53 seconds left. Henderson hit 3 of 4 free throws and Jaleel Wheeler put the game out of reach with a pair of free throws with 10 seconds remaining.

Gary Blackston scored 21 on 8-of-12 shooting for the Panthers (2-8), but he and fellow starters Dennis Jones and Zachary Hamilton all fouled out down the stretch. Jones finished with 12 points and seven assists, while Hamilton totalled 11 points and five rebounds. JD Wallace contributed a double-double — 12 points, 10 boards — for Prairie View A&M.

Tulsa had a distinct advantage at the free-throw line, connecting on 25 of 32 (78 per cent). The Panthers, who came in shooting just 64 per cent from the foul-line, made 11 of 15 (73 per cent).