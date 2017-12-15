Joonas Donskoi, Sharks down Flames 3-2

"The last goal, it's got to be stopped. It's a stoppable puck, a controllable puck, so it's on me," said Smith. "We're in a hockey game tonight, another close one and in close ones, you can't have brain farts. It came back to bite us tonight."

Donskoi's linemates, Chris Tierney and Timo Meier, also had a goal and an assist each to round out the scoring for San Jose (17-10-3). The Sharks play again Friday night in Vancouver.

Michael Frolik and Gaudreau scored for Calgary (16-13-3). The Flames fall to 8-9-0 at home.

Trailing 2-1, the Flames tied it at 7:39 of the third period when Garnet Hathaway neatly set up Gaudreau on a 2-on-1.

It came after Gulutzan had shaken up Calgary's lines late in the second in an attempt to spark the offence, moving Gaudreau off the top unit and onto a line with Hathaway and rookie Mark Jankowski.

The Sharks had taken their first lead halfway through the second period on Tierney's eight goal of the season on a power play.

In his fourth NHL season, the 23-year-old is closing in on his career high of 11 set last year.

Power plays were a key storyline in the game with the Sharks going 1 for 3 while Calgary could not generate anything in going 0 for 3. That included squandering a 37 second two-man advantage early in the second period.

"It took a lot of zip out of us and I thought they got some juice out of those kills," said Gulutzan.

Aaron Dell, who grew up in Airdrie, a Calgary suburb, made 32 stops to improve to 6-3-1.

"It was awesome. It's great to have family and friends here to see it," said the 28-year-old, who won in Calgary for the first time.

Smith had 26 saves in defeat, falling to 13-10-3.

Notes: It was the first of four meetings between the two teams this season... Kris Versteeg (hip) missed his 10th game... Jaromir Jagr (lower body) is back skating but is still day-to-day. He's missed the last five games.... The Flames have led after one period only four times, the fewest in the league.

By Darren Haynes, The Canadian Press