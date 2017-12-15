Saros helps Predators shut out Oilers 4-0

EDMONTON — Juuse Saros definitely made the most of a rare start in net for the Nashville Predators on Thursday.

Saros made 46 saves for his second career shutout and Kyle Turris had a goal and an assist as the Predators continued their torrid pace of late with a 4-0 victory over the Edmonton Oilers.

"It felt really good," said Saros, whose 46-save shutout was a franchise record. "I try to help my team as much as I can. I like to see a lot of pucks. You don't think as much and you just go with the flow."

Pontus Aberg, Kevin Fiala and Roman Josi also scored for the Predators (20-7-4), who have gone 10-1-2 in their last 13 outings, 15-2-2 in their last 19 games, and have won their last 10 straight against Edmonton.

Predators head coach Peter Laviolette credited the 22-year-old Finnish netminder for keeping his team in the game despite a tough start.

"He was very important, very good," he said. "In the first period when you get outshot 22-4 and you walk into the room with the game still tied 0-0, you are thankful that your goalie was ready to play and was able to give you and opportunity to win a hockey game. Without him playing the way he did in the first period, we don't have a chance."

"Juuse won that game for us," Josi added.

The Oilers (13-17-2) have lost two of their last three.

"We're doing the right things," said Oilers forward Pat Maroon. "Every line is buzzing around, we're all having chemistry… It's weird. We score six goals, then the next game we score zero. Then the next game we score seven, and the next game, zero.

"I don't know if God is punishing us right now? I don't have any words.