Merrill's 1st goal of season lifts Fleury, Knights past Pens

After missing six straight games due to a lower-body injury, the Penguins activated goalie Matt Murray off injured reserve in time to face his mentor, Fleury.

Murray, who stopped 24 shots, had his personal regulation losing streak extend to four games, the longest of his career.

"They just work so hard and that's where they caught us by surprise, especially on the forecheck," Murray said. "They're definitely a hard-working team and fast team, good in transition. I don't think they do anything special, but they just work extremely hard and I think that's why they're having success."

Meanwhile, two-time Hart Memorial recipient Sidney Crosby acknowledged it was strange taking shots at his close friend Fleury, after the two played together for 12 seasons.

"You see him there, it's a little different but once get into play, you're playing," Crosby said. "It's the first time playing against each other and that's to be expected. Both goalies were good, it was just one of those games and they found a way to get that last one in the third."

Vegas wasted no time in giving Fleury an early lead, when Neal's rebound off Colin Miller's wrist shot found its way past Murray less than two minutes into the game.

The Penguins tied it later in the period when Carl Hagelin found Cole, who beat Fleury top shelf from just behind the goal line for his second goal of the season.

Merrill's one-timer put the Knights ahead with 11 minutes left in the game, slapping Erik Haula's pass between Murray's glove and left pad.

"I kept telling myself I've got to score, I've got to do something," said Merrill, who was playing in just his sixth game this season. "I made a presence for myself and I'm really happy I was able to do that tonight."

Merrill's goal before a crowd of 18,029 helped the Golden Knights improve to 12-2-1 at home, while moving them one point behind Los Angeles in the Pacific Division, 43-42.

"He's been a real soldier for us, and to get that goal, everyone was real happy for him," Vegas coach Gerard Gallant said. "I think from the drop of the puck to the end of the game, it was a fairly even game. We played a good hockey game. Great goaltending on both ends. It's fun, and the guys played hard. Our guys showed up for it."

NOTES

The Golden Knights became the fastest team to 20 wins in NHL history. ... Vegas D Deryk Engelland's next game will be the 500th of his career. ... Engelland, Fleury, James Neal, and David Perron have all played for the Penguins during their careers. ... Crosby is five goals away from notching the 400th in his career. ... Crosby has at least one point in 10 of his last 14 games, with eight goals and 11 assists. ... Thursday was the first road game of a three-game trip for Pittsburgh, and first since Dec. 1. ... The Penguins dropped to 4-8-1 on the highway this season.

UP NEXT

Pittsburgh: Visits Arizona on Saturday.

Vegas: Hosts Florida on Sunday.

By W.G. Ramirez, The Associated Press