Check, mates: NHL top lines are expected to do it all

"It's more rounding out your game," McDavid said. "Being a defensive guy, being able to be put out there in the last two minutes to defend a lead, just to be able to be trusted by your coach out there."

Coaches have to be able to trust their top players in all situations, particularly since the days of strict shutdown lines are dwindling.

"The systems are about defence, and everyone needs to play it," Backstrom said. "That's what the mindset is — to be good defensively and offensively."

The best defence is good puck possession because often the most productive players aren't as sound in their own end. Columbus Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella considers it essential to make elite offensive players spend time in their defensive zone, figuring they're more apt to try to do too much in the neutral zone and turn the puck over.

Good two-way players also have that mindset when they're matched up against top skill guys.

"They're so good offensively that sometimes they can forget about their defence, and that's when you can take advantage of them," Philadelphia Flyers No. 1 centre Sean Couturier said. "They're thinking so much offence that once they turn the puck over they're going to try plays to get turnovers. That's when you can take advantage of them most of the time."

That's the danger of going skill on skill. Few see Calgary Flames stars Johnny Gaudreau and Sean Monahan as defensive stalwarts, but coach Glen Gulutzan continues to put them on the ice against other top lines.

Gaudreau said "sometimes the best offence comes from playing against other top lines." And the strategy has multiple benefits.

"It makes sure that your top guys, they're aware that they're out there against the other sharks, so to speak, in the league," Gulutzan said. "Now they're a little more conscious defensively. And what you hope is that, through a course of a season, you're making your guys more defensively aware and come playoff time those things will come in handy."

Seguin said he thinks the playoffs lead to concerted defensive efforts to shut down certain players, though that largely comes from coaches leaning on their top defencemen. Hitchcock and other coaches said putting their best defencemen against opponents' top forwards is the most important matchup no matter the situation.

Of course, it helps to have forwards who thrive on tough matchups and understand balancing priorities.

"A lot of times you're getting matched up with better players, so I think playing offence the whole game isn't realistic," Toronto Maple Leafs centre Nazem Kadri said. "Most of the time it's just being in the right places and knowing where you are on the ice as opposed to chasing everybody around and that whole 'shadow' thing. You've just got to be in right areas and right zones."

Playing responsible defence is one piece of the transition to offence, whether it's winning board battles or faceoffs or taking the puck away. But top players are counted on and paid to score, so keeping others off the board simply isn't good enough.

"If it's 0-0, we're still kind of mad as a line," Backstrom said. "We want to win that match. It would be nice if we could score against them."

___

Follow Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno on Twitter at https://twitter.com/SWhyno

___

More NHL hockey: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey

By Stephen Whyno, The Associated Press