FIFA suspends Brazilian soccer president Marco Polo del Nero

Del Nero has not travelled from Brazil for several years, fearing arrest and extradition to the United States. Brazil has an extradition treaty with the U.S. but seldom sends its own citizens abroad for trial.

Brazil's team is among the favourites to win next year's World Cup, but many doubt Del Nero will go there to support the team.

The CBF appointed vice-president Antonio Carlos Nunes to fill in for Del Nero and did not offer an immediate comment on Del Nero's suspension.

Brazilian law does not ban private or commercial corruption. There needs to be a government body or official involved, or taxpayer money.

Carlos Nuzman, the head of the Rio de Janeiro Olympics, was arrested two months ago in Brazil, partly for trying to hamper an investigation into his Brazilian tax declaration. He was eventually charged with money laundering and running a criminal organization.

Brazilian and French authorities say Nuzman helped channel $2 million in bribes to help win votes from International Olympic Committee members to stage the 2016 Olympics.

Del Nero's name has come up in the U.S. corruption trial.

Prosecution witness Jose Hawilla, a Brazilian sports marketing executive, testified Del Nero was among top South American soccer officials who needed to be bribed to secure media contracts to tournaments.

In one taped conversation, jurors heard Hawilla in an exchange talk about a $900,000 payment apparently owed to Del Nero or Marin.

Del Nero has also been openly criticized by Brazil coach Tite, who is credited with making the team a World Cup favourite.

Tite signed an open letter opposing Del Nero before Tite was hired as coach last year. Since then, he has softened his stance but still opposes Del Nero.

"This is the best way I can contribute to soccer, offering what I know," he said after being hired as coach. "The ideas of transparency and democratization remain as my principles."

___

Savarese reported from Sao Paulo.

___

Stephen Wade on Twitter: http://twitter.com/StephenWadeAP

His work can be found at: https://apnews.com/search/stephen%20wade

By Stephen Wade And Mauricio Savarese, The Associated Press