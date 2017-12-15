Man United faces 3 months without defender Eric Bailly

MANCHESTER, England — Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho says Eric Bailly will be sidelined for up to three months after ankle surgery.

The centre back has not played since the Nov. 5 trip to Chelsea in the Premier League after being injured while on international duty with the Ivory Coast.

Mourinho says Bailly "goes to surgery, the decision is made. I don't say (he's out) for the rest of the season but it's for the next two or three months."

United is second in the Premier League, 11 points behind Manchester City.