Bills place LT Glenn on IR, QB Taylor to start Sunday

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Bills coach Sean McDermott says the team has placed left tackle Cordy Glenn on injured reserve, ending his season.

Glenn has missed the past five games with a foot and ankle injury that has bothered him since training camp. McDermott said Friday that Glenn is scheduled to have surgery soon.

McDermott also says quarterback Tyrod Taylor will start for the Bills (7-6) this week against Miami (6-7). Taylor sat out Buffalo's 13-7 overtime win over the Indianapolis Colts last week with a knee injury.

Rookie backup quarterback Nathan Peterman is still in the league's concussion protocol after getting hurt last week.