Oilers activate Talbot from injured reserve

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have activated goaltender Cam Talbot from injured reserve.

The 30-year-old has appeared in 22 games with the Oilers this season, posting a 10-10-1 record, a 3.00 goals-against average, a .903 save percentage and one shutout.

Talbot missed the Oilers' last six games with an upper-body injury. Backup goaltender Laurent Brossoit has posted a 3-3 record over that span.

The Oilers assigned goaltender Nick Ellis to the American Hockey League's Bakersfield Condors in a corresponding move.