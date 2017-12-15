No. 20 Tennessee welcomes its return to national spotlight

"It stung, but that was last year," Tennessee forward Grant Williams said. "There are different guys on the team. They didn't experience it, but some of us did. We're just focusing on getting this win. Playing against North Carolina is always huge. It's a blue blood team."

Williams rooted for the Tar Heels while growing up in Charlotte, North Carolina. But he wasn't offered by North Carolina and eventually chose Tennessee after considering Yale, Princeton and Richmond .

He now is Tennessee's leading scorer and exemplifies how Barnes has built this program by developing under-the-radar prospects. Tennessee's roster doesn't include a single player who was rated as a top-125 prospect according to a composite ranking of recruiting sites compiled by 247Sports.

Tennessee still has found a way to produce occasional big moments under Barnes, particularly at home. The Vols have beaten Kentucky in Knoxville each of the last two years .

The next step is delivering those types of performances more consistently.

"If you beat Kentucky at home, why can't you beat other people?" Barnes said. "I don't want a team that gets up for one game and that's it. I want a team that every night, they're going to go out and compete. There's no doubt because of the tradition of Kentucky, North Carolina, Villanova, Michigan State, there's a different buzz when those teams come to town because, you know what, they've been good for a long time. There's no doubt that they're the ones that bring the buzz.

"I want our program to get to that point sometime. We're not there yet. Our goal's to get there, but we have a lot of steps in between we've got to take."

By The Associated Press