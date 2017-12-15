No. 22 Florida would like to see 'big jump' on defence

"The urgency level there has to be a panic in transition defence for at least your first three or four steps," White said. "And then we've got to communicate at a higher level. We have a really quiet team. We have guys that are very introverted. But we can't be introverted in transition defence or we have no chance."

Florida showed signs of progress against the Bearcats, holding them to two points on the break and 36 in the paint.

"We need to find ways to win games when we're not hitting those 3s, when we're not scoring 90 points a game," senior guard Egor Koulechov said. "That was the first time this year that we really just found a way. That was big for us.

"There was a sense of urgency to get a lot better in a lot of areas, especially defence and in transition. That's an emphasis for us."

White spent two practices this week honing defensive techniques and fundamentals. He'd like to have a bunch more, but Florida has three games in six days before a short holiday break and then the start of Southeastern Conference play.

"We probably needed to have four or five practices where the entire practices were on transition defence for three hours," White said. "I didn't know we would be this porous. We've made some adjustments as a staff; our guys need to make some adjustments. They know. They're bought into the fact that these are the things we've got to get better at. Are we willing to pay that price and really get out of our comfort zone, communicate at a higher level?

"Our urgency defensively is just not near where it's got to be. It's all on me."

