Rockies finalize $27M, 3-year deals with Shaw, McGee

DENVER — Colorado finalized $27 million, three-year contracts with right-hander Bryan Shaw and lefty Jake McGee on Friday, moves the Rockies hope will fortify their bullpen.

The 30-year-old Shaw was 4-6 with three saves and a 3.52 ERA last season for Cleveland. His 475 appearances since his 2011 debut are the third-most among relief pitchers in that span.

McGee was acquired from Tampa Bay before the 2016 season. The 31-year-old was 0-2 with three saves and a 3.61 ERA this year as the Rockies returned to the post-season for the first time since 2009 only to lose to Arizona in the NL wild-card game.

Shaw gets salaries of $7.5 million next year, $8.5 million in 2019 and $9 million in 2020, and the Rockies have a $9 million option for 2021 with a $2 million buyout. The option would become guaranteed if in 2019 he has at least 60 pitching appearances or 40 games finished, of if in 2019 and 2020 combined he has at least 110 pitching appearances. In both cases, he must be ruled sufficiently healthy to be on the 2021 opening day roster.