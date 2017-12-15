Drake, UNI look to upstage Hawkeyes and Cyclones

BOUNCEBACK PANTHERS

Northern Iowa has rallied from an uncharacteristic 14-16 finish last season. Senior big man Bennett Koch is playing the best basketball of his career, averaging 15.1 points and 7.7 rebounds per game, and point guard Juwan McCloud (10.5 points) has emerged after an underwhelming freshman season. The real surprise for the Panthers has been freshman guard Tywhon Pickford, who is averaging 10.1 rebound. Northern Iowa even received three points in this week's Top 25 — and would undoubtedly get more next week with a win over the Cyclones.

"I think it's great," coach Ben Jacobson said. "Being ranked is a big deal."

HAWKEYES FINDING THEIR WAY?

Iowa was expected to finish in the middle of the Big Ten in 2017-18, perhaps higher if a young roster matured more quickly than expected. It's been just the opposite for the Hawkeyes, who have been plagued by poor defence and dreadful free throw shooting. Iowa was 1 of 8 from the line in last week's 84-78 loss at Iowa State.

STARTING FROM THE BOTTOM

Two years ago, Iowa barely held off Drake 70-64. Could the Bulldogs finally pick up a win after five straight losses in the Big Four's doubleheader format? Drake only lost by one Monday at Minnesota — a team than the Hawkeyes — and it has a win over Wake Forest to its credit. Iowa has won 32 of the last 35 meetings, but Medved has a team that won just seven times a year ago playing inspired ball heading into Missouri Valley Conference play.

HE SAID IT

"We're going to play a lot of guys," said McCaffery, who has 12 players averaging at least 10 minutes a game. "I don't know that we've really gotten to that point where we can say 'OK, this core nucleus of guys is going to stay together.' Probably won't work that way."

By Luke Meredith, The Associated Press