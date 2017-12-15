Appeals court gives life to man's Super Bowl tickets lawsuit

NEWARK, N.J. — A man's lawsuit has offered a plausible legal argument that the National Football League's ticket policies for the 2014 Super Bowl at MetLife Stadium may have violated state consumer protection laws, a federal appeals court ruled Friday in reversing a lower court and allowing the case to move forward.

The ruling by the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals handed a preliminary victory to a New Brunswick man who sued in 2014 after he claimed he spent $2,000 per ticket on the secondary market instead of the $800 face value because the NFL released only 1 per cent of the tickets to the public through a lottery.

A lower court had ruled Josh Finkelman didn't have standing to bring the lawsuit.

Friday's ruling held that Finkelman "alleged sufficient factual allegations to show that Defendants' withholding raised the price that he paid for tickets on the secondary market" and that the matter should be resolved at trial. That will have to wait until New Jersey's Supreme Court reviews the case, the 3rd Circuit judges wrote Friday.