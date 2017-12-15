Czechs down Canada 4-1 at Channel One Cup

MOSCOW — Michal Repik scored twice as the Czech Republic downed Canada 4-1 Friday at the Channel One Cup pre-Olympic hockey tournament.

Vojtech Mozik and Martin Erat also had goals for the Czechs, who had four unanswered goals.

Matt Ellison, on a power play, had Canada's goal.

Mozik's power'play goal put the Czechs ahead 2-1 6:53 into the third period. Canada pressed for the equalizer by pulling goaltender Barry Brust, but Erat and Repik put the game away with empty-net goals.