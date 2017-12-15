Panthers owner under investigation for workplace misconduct

"I have enormous respect for the man, but will wait for the results of the investigation before making any judgment," Rivera said.

Richardson brought NFL football to the Carolinas in 1993 when he became the first former NFL player since George Halas to own a team.

The Panthers began play two years later in 1995.

The Panthers have made a series of peculiar moves in the last year.

Team president Danny Morrison, who was well liked in the Carolinas among had worked on the business side, abruptly resigned in February.

Then, as the Panthers were preparing for training camp, Richardson unexpectedly fired general manager Dave Gettleman, who has led the team to the Super Bowl just two years ago and replaced him with former general manager Marty Hurney. The move was odd considering Carolina has made the playoffs three times in four seasons under Gettleman.

Hurney did not immediately return phone calls seeking comment.

Richardson, who rarely conducts interviews, never addressed the moves.

Richardson was hospitalized 2008, one month after receiving a pacemaker. Richardson underwent quadruple bypass surgery in 2002 and was placed on a donor waiting list for a new heart. He received the new heart on Feb. 1, 2009, and has not had any known setbacks since.

He is only one of two owners to have owned a franchise since its inception. The other is Houston's Robert McNair.

By Steve Reed, The Associated Press