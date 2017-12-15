DA not filing charges over alleged assault at KU men's dorm

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Sexual assault charges won't be filed over a report that a 16-year-old girl was raped in December 2016 in the dorm that houses the Kansas men's basketball team, the local prosecutor announced Friday.

Douglas County District Attorney Charles Branson's office released a statement saying it does not have enough evidence to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that a sexual assault occurred. Branson's office called its seven-month review of reports, evidence and witnesses' statements "exhaustive."

"Furthermore, no suspect for an alleged sexual assault was developed through the investigation," the statement said.

Branson's statement said his office still could file misdemeanour alcohol-related charges, but he did not provide additional details.

The Lawrence Journal-World first reported Branson's decision Friday. He told the newspaper that the 16-year-old girl is represented by an attorney and it's not clear whether she is willing to testify.

The university police department finished its investigation of the incident in May. Its report said rape, contributing to a child's misconduct and furnishing alcohol to a minor were reported and allegedly occurred at the dorm.

The report listed five players as witnesses. But police have said that means the players had pertinent information, not necessarily that they were eyewitnesses to criminal activity.

The 16-year-old girl, who was not a student at the University of Kansas, was visiting the dorm and wasn't from the area, according to police.

The same morning the rape was reported, a runaway was reported at the dorm. Police have not said whether the runaway and the girl were the same person.

During the investigation, police uncovered two glass smoking devices with residue inside. Then-sophomore forward Carlton Bragg Jr. was charged with misdemeanour possession of drug paraphernalia in that case. He was eventually granted a diversion in municipal court and later transferred to Arizona State.