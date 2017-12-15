DiPietro tells Canada to win juniors

ST. CATHARINES, Ont. — Goalie Michael DiPietro gave some parting advice to the Canadian junior national team after learning he'd been cut: go win it all.

A visibly upset DiPietro spoke to media on Friday minutes after learning he was one of five players being released from Canada's junior selection camp as Hockey Canada finalized its 22-man roster for the upcoming world championship.

"Not something you expect coming into camp but I respect their decision," said DiPietro with tears in his eyes. "I wish them all the best. I told them they're going to win gold. They don't look good with silver around their necks anyway."

Forwards Tanner Kaspick and Nick Suzuki were also released, as were defencemen Josh Mahura and Mario Ferraro.

DiPietro was a favourite to make the team entering camp after winning the Memorial Cup with the Windsor Spitfires last season. He has a 2.67 goals-against average and a .917 save percentage through 26 games this season.

Carter Hart (Everett) is the presumptive starting goaltender after helping Canada's junior team to a silver medal last year. Colton Point (Colgate University) will be the other goalie.

DiPietro, who is 18, will be eligible again next year and hopes to learn from the disappointment of being cut.

"This is something I'm not really used to," said DiPietro in the lobby of the team's hotel. "I'll definitely learn from it and hopefully use it as motivation next year."

Head coach Dominique Ducharme says that cutting players — especially the final five cuts — is the hardest part of his job.

"Always difficult. Always difficult," said Ducharme. "But it's part of the job and we're going to build the best possible team."