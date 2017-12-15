Lillard, McCollum help Blazers hold off Magic, 95-88

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Portland Trail Blazers quietly have been one of the best defensive teams in the NBA this season, something they have reminded opponents of the last two games.

Portland limited Orlando to 38.6 per cent shooting and made enough plays in the final minute to hold on for a 95-88 victory on Friday night.

Damian Lillard led the winners with 21 points and C.J. McCollum had 20. Al-Farouq Aminu added 15 points and Jusuf Nurkic had nine points and 11 rebounds.

"We had certain games where the defence wasn't good, but the second half against Miami (Wednesday) and tonight it was pretty solid throughout," Portland coach Terry Stotts said.

It was the second straight game that Portland held the opponent under 100 points. Those two victories followed a five-game losing streak during which opponents averaged 113.4 points against the Trail Blazers.

"Every year, for every team, adversity hits at some point and I feel like it was just hitting for us," Lillard said. "We hadn't been defending well, we hadn't been playing good offensively."

Nikola Vucevic led Orlando with 26 points and 14 rebounds. Johnathon Simmons had 15 points for the Magic, who have lost four straight and 15 of their last 18.

Aaron Gordon, who was returning to the Magic lineup after missing two games with a concussion, limped off the court with 7:45 left in the game and the Magic trailing 85-69. He strained his calf after colliding with Trail Blazers rookie Zach Collins. He finished with 13 points and six rebounds.

Orlando trailed by 17 with just over seven minutes left in the game, but cut it to five with three minutes to go before the rally petered out.

"We had some droughts early in the game and then you're fighting uphill and need the fourth quarter to be almost perfect," Magic coach Frank Vogel said. "We had some good possessions, played the right way and just didn't get the payoff. We've got to finish better."