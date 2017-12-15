Wizards hold on to beat Clippers 100-91

Williams led the Clippers with 23 points while rookie Jawun Evans had a career-high 15 points as Los Angeles had a three-game winning streak snapped.

DeAndre Jordan had 12 points and 16 rebounds.

"That's all you can ask," Clippers coach Doc Rivers said about his team's ability to come all the way back from 18 down to tie things up in the fourth quarter despite missing multiple starters. "We're just going to try to stay in games and steal them at the end. That's what we tried to do tonight."

The Clippers are 0-8 when trailing after the third quarter on the road and just 2-13 overall.

Otto Porter Jr. left the game with 8:56 remaining in the first half after picking up two fouls. A few minutes later Porter went to the locker room with a trainer and missed the rest of the game with a right thigh bruise, finishing with a season-low 3 minutes and two points. Brooks said Porter is day-to-day.

Los Angeles erased the majority of an 18-point deficit to pull within 48-43 at the half.

TIP-INS

Clippers: G Milos Teodosic was out with a minutes restriction from an earlier plantar fascia injury while G Austin Rivers was out in the concussion protocol. ... Doc Rivers used his 11th different starting lineup in 27 games.

Wizards: F Markieff Morris returned to the starting lineup after missing Wednesday's win over Memphis with right hip soreness. ... Wall missed his first two free throws after going 0 for 4 from the line against Memphis and finished 3 for 5.

NO DUNKING

In an effort to keep Wall healthy, Brooks has instituted a no dunking policy during practice for the four-time All-Star even though he admitted it will be hard to enforce.

Upon hearing the rule during pre-game Doc Rivers joked: "Well, Scotty's used to that because he had that policy for his whole career as a player."

Wall didn't have a dunk against the Clippers.

UP NEXT

Clippers: Los Angeles continues its four-game trip at Miami on Saturday. The Clippers lost to the Heat 104-101 on Nov. 5.

Wizards: Washington hosts LeBron James and Cleveland on Sunday. The Wizards lost to the Cavaliers 130-122 on Nov. 3.

By Bobby Bancroft, The Associated Press