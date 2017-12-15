Cormier, Robinson lead Moose over Senators

BELLEVILLE, Ont. — Patrice Cormier struck twice and Buddy Robinson had a goal and four assists as the Manitoba Moose toppled the Belleville Senators 7-3 on Friday in American Hockey League action.

Brendan Lemieux, Mason Appleton, Sami Niku and Cameron Schilling supplied the rest of the offence for the red-hot Moose (19-5-3), who are 11-0-1 in their last 12 games.

Gabriel Gagne, Filip Chaplik and Max McCormick scored for the Senators (11-13-3), who went into the third period tied 3-3.

Eric Comrie made 24 saves for the win as Andrew Hammond stopped 26-of-33 shots in defeat.