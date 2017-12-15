Mount St. Mary's beats Division III Washington College 89-67

Sports 10:10 PM

EMMITSBURG, Md. — Junior Robinson made 4 of 5 from 3-point range and 12 of 16 overall to score 30 points on Friday night and Mount St. Mary's beat Division III Washington College 89-67.

Robinson hit two 3-pointers while the Mountaineers (4-7) took control for good with a 13-3 run that made it 72-55 with seven minutes to go. Washington stopped the run with Kaiden Williams' pair of free throws and Mike Winterburn's 3-pointer later cut it to 76-60 but the Shoremen got no closer.

Robinson's output was the second highest of his career. He scored 39 in an 80-75 win over Loyola of Maryland on Dec. 2.

Greg Alexander was 5 of 10 from 3-point range and added 17 points for the Mountaineers. Donald Carey scored 10.

Kevin McCormick was 5 of 10 from 3-point range with 15 points, Austin Allen scored 13 and Dallas Marshall 12 for Washington. The game counted as an exhibition for the Shoremen.

By The Associated Press

