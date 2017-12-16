Brian Boyle scores twice to help Devils beat Stars 5-2.

NEWARK, N.J. — Corey Schneider and the New Jersey Devils rebounded quickly from an overtime loss the night before in Montreal and push aside the Dallas Stars.

Schneider made 28 saves, and Brian Boyle broke a tie with his 100th career goal and added an empty-netter and an assist to help New Jersey beat Dallas 5-2 on Friday night.

"We knew coming in to the game that 35 (Schneider) probably had to be our best player. Coming in on a back-to-back against a rested team, we needed a goaltending performance. Particularly against a team like Dallas," Devils coach John Hynes said.

"It's something that we challenged him a little bit on where you look at the back-to-backs. ... We need him to be our guy and when there's situations when we're in adversity, we need him to come through, so I thought he was a huge factor for us tonight and a congrats to him on I think answering the challenge."

Steven Santini, Blake Coleman and Nick Lappin also scored for the Devils. Martin Hanzal and Alexander Radulov connected for Dallas.

Midway through Stephen Johns' double-minor for high-sticking, Devils fans booed the team's power-play effort. Boyle responded by knocking in a rebound from the crease off of Will Butcher's shot to give the Devils a 3-2 lead with 3:21 left in the period. Johns' penalty came at the tail end of John Klingberg spending two minutes in the box for cross-checking Boyle.

"It changed twice. Halfway through the game they had nine shots which is exactly what you want. Klinberg's penalty — whether that was a penalty or not — that allowed them to take a breather and then the 5-on-3 from there, I don't think it should have been a penalty at all," Stars coach Ken Hitchcock said. "But that kind of gave them a breather to get shots on goal, and then obviously three missed chances on the power play when the game is 3-2, so it turned twice for us."

As things got chippy, Klinberg and Boyle exchanged words.

"I told him he was 100 pounds heavier than me and I think he fell easy there. I don't think it's a cross-check," Klinberg said. "And after he scored a goal he celebrated in my face and I didn't think that was respectful. He said he was sorry, so let's move on."

Boyle insisted he wasn't flopping.