Gobert, Favours hurt in Jazz's 107-95 win over Celtics

Boston got no closer than eight points in final quarter.

Kyrie Irving led the Celtics with 33 points. Al Horford added 21 points and seven assists. Boston lost for the third time in five games.

"I gotta give Utah credit, because they grinded the game and they made tough shot after tough shot," Horford said. "They kind of, like, took the life out of you in a way."

Friday was the first meeting between the teams since Gordon Hayward left Utah in free agency last summer to join the Celtics. But Hayward could only watch as he continues to rehab from the broken left ankle he suffered in Boston's season opener.

Joe Johnson returned to game action for the first time since Oct. 30. He missed 21 straight games while dealing with a right wrist injury.

TIP-INS

Jazz: G Raul Neto sat out his second straight game with a concussion.

Celtics: It was Irving's ninth game this season with 30 or more points. ... Started the second quarter 0 for 14 from the field.

TAKING CONTROL

The Jazz held a 46-39 lead at the half. They were led by Rubio and Hood, who scored 12 and 11 points, respectively, and shot a combined 10 for 13 from the field.

The Jazz led by as many as 10 in the half and outscored the Celtics 25-13 in the second quarter.

The Celtics struggled from the field in the second quarter, shooting a combined 4 for 21.

HAYWARD RETURN?

Hayward is open to playing this season, but said it will depend on how fast he is able to heal and show progress as he works his way back.

"My mind is open to that," Hayward said of the possibility of returning to game action before season's end. "I'm trying to get back as fast as I can. It all depends on how I heal, and taking it day-by-day, goal by goal. We'll see what happens."

Wednesday marked a milestone in Hayward's recovery process, when he was able to shed the walking boot he's been using since his surgery in October. He continues to wear a protective brace.

NO HARD FEELINGS

Snyder said no one feels any animosity over Hayward's decision to leave Utah.

"I think everybody understands the decision that he made," Snyder said. "So to see him get hurt, it was hard. I felt horrible for him. I think most of the guys on our team reached out. I know I did. ... We hope that he's back soon."

MORRIS UPDATE

Marcus Morris (knee soreness) sat out his fourth straight game and won't travel for the upcoming two-game trip. Morris has played in just 16 games this season while dealing with the injury and recently sought a second opinion on it.

"He's had a little bit of a setback here, but it doesn't sound like it's going to be a long-term thing," Celtics coach Brad Stevens said.

UP NEXT

Jazz: Continue six-game trip Saturday at Cleveland.

Celtics: Begin two-game trip Friday at Memphis.

