Bison stampede into FCS championship game with 55-13 victory

Marquise Bridges stepped in front of a Bearkats receiver to make the first of his two interceptions in the game and on the next play Anderson went around the left end for a 62-yard score while surpassing 1,000 yards rushing this season.

Ty Brooks had a career-long run of 55 yards to set up the next score: Stick's 23-yard pass to Anderson, who was alone in the right corner of the end zone.

Anderson added a 37-yard touchdown run to make it 28-3. On the ensuing kickoff, Dimitri Williams forced a fumble that was recovered by Dempsey and five plays later Anderson was in the end zone again on a 33-yard run.

A one-handed catch by Jeff Illies was good for a 12-yard touchdown and the 38-point halftime lead. The Bison outgained the Bearkats 419-176 while on the way to scoring their most points and gaining their most yards ever in a FCS playoff game

The Bison added second-half touchdowns on Stick passes of 17 yards to Ben Ellefson and 31 yards to Anderson.

"We said game was going to be won up front and we had to control the line of scrimmage, both sides of the ball, and I thought we did that," Klieman said. "We capitalized on some of their mistakes and we made some explosive plays."

Anderson finished with 183 yards rushing on 17 carries and 54 yards receiving on his two TD catches. Wilson, a freshman who had 213 yards rushing coming in, finished with for 194 yards on 24 carries. Stick was 10 of 17 for 160 yards passing with four TD throws and an interception plus his rushing touchdown.

Sam Houston was seeking to advance to its third FCS title game with hopes of winning its first championship, and the first for the Southland Conference. Instead, NDSU increased its series lead to 5-1, including four straight wins in playoff meetings.

The Bearkats' lone touchdown came on a 2-yard pass from Jeremi Briscoe to Nathan Stewart in the third quarter. Briscoe finished 29 of 51 for 289 yards, going over 5,000 this season, and one touchdown with three interceptions.

