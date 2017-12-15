OHL Roundup: Greyhounds win 19th straight

---

SPIRIT 3 FIREBIRDS 0

FLINT, Mich. — Evan Cormier stopped all 39 shots he faced as Saginaw blanked the Firebirds.

Nicholas Porco, Duncan Penman and Damien Giroux scored for the Spirit (17-11-3).

Luke Cavallin turned away 18 shots for Flint (9-20-3).

---

BATTALION 6 ICEDOGS 3

ST. CATHARINES, Ont. — Cam Dineen scored the first of three third-period goals and it proved to be the winner as North Bay toppled the IceDogs.

Patrick Brown, Kyle Potts, Justin Brazeau, Nick King and Kurtis Evans supplied the rest of the offence for the Battalion (12-17-4). Julian Sime made 32 saves.

Johnny Corneil, Kirill Maksimov and Ben Jones scored for Niagara (16-10-5). Colton Incze combined with Stephen Dhillon for 29 saves.

---

BULLDOGS 3 WOLVES 2

SUDBURY, Ont. — Brandon Saigeon had the winner at 17:50 of the third period and Kaden Fulcher kicked out 20 shots as Hamilton topped the Wolves.

Matthew Strome and Will Bitten also scored for the Bulldogs (20-7-6).

Macauley Carson and Shane Bulitka found the back of the net for Sudbury (10-18-5), which got 34 saves from Mario Culina.

---

STORM 5 FRONTENACS 4

GUELPH, Ont. — Cedric Ralph and Cam Hillis each had a pair of goals to lead the Storm past Kingston.

Ryan Merkley opened the scoring in the first period for Guelph (17-11-3) and Anthony Popovich made 27 saves.

Jason Robertson, Tyler Burnie, Luke Drewitt and Sergey Popov scored for the Frontenacs (16-9-6). Brendan Bonello kicked out 31 shots in defeat.

---

STING 6 KNIGHTS 2

LONDON, Ont. — Connor Schlichting and Drake Rymsha had a goal and two assists apiece as Sarnia defeated the Knights.

Brady Hinz, Hugo Leufvenius, Anthony Salinitri and Jordan Ernst also scored for the Sting (25-7-2). Justin Fazio kicked out 31 shots.

Sam Miletic struck twice for London (16-14-2). Jordan Kooy combined with Joseph Raaymakers for 32 saves in defeat.

---

GENERALS 6 PETES 3

OSHAWA, Ont. — Hayden McCool scored a hat trick and Matt Brassard had two goals and an assist as the Generals beat Peterborough.

Kyle MacLean also scored and Kyle Keyser turned aside 28 shots for Oshawa (14-17-2).

Pavel Gogolev, Logan DeNoble and Semyon Der-Arguchintsev scored for the Petes (15-16-2). Dylan Wells made 24 saves.

Peterborough's Austin Osmanski was given a match penalty for slew footing at 6:15 of the first period.

---

— This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

By The Canadian Press