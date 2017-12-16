Travis, Davis each score 20 in Stanford's win over Denver

Pemberton hit a layup with 9:50 remaining to play to pull the Pioneers within three at 56-53.

"Overall, I liked our effort, our energy, especially in the second half," Billups said. "We have to take care of the ball better. Stanford is not a huge pressure team; that's why 20 turnovers are entirely too much."

White hit a 3-pointer with 7:27 left to give the Cardinal a 10-point advantage and the game remained competitive throughout.

Stanford led by as many as 16 in the first half before the Pioneers rallied to close within 37-28 by halftime.

THE BIG PICTURE

Denver: The Pioneers are still looking for their first road win of the season. ... Denver holds its opponents to 31.1 per cent from beyond the 3-point line, tops in the Summit League. ... The Pioneers average seven 3-pointers a game.

Stanford: The Cardinal is one of two teams with an overall losing record in the Pac-12. Stanford has two games remaining before the conference season opens, including No. 13 Kansas. California (4-6) has three games remaining. The teams open conference play against each other on Dec. 30. ... Stanford continues to play without starters Dorian Pickens and Marcus Sheffield, each out with a foot injury.

IN HER MEMORY

Daejon Davis learned two days before the game that one of his best friends in Seattle had been killed in a car accident. "This game was for her." He played 37 minutes, scored a season best in points and recorded a season best in steals, with five. "Daejon played a heck of a game," Stanford coach Jarod Haase said. "Especially from a leadership standpoint where he was getting us on the same page. For him to have that focus and to maintain composure was special."

UP NEXT

Denver: Travels to Montana State on Monday night.

Stanford: Hosts San Francisco on Sunday.

By Rick Eymer, The Associated Press