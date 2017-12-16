Carter's record 46 points paces No. 19 Texas A&M women

LOS ANGELES — Texas A&M freshman Chennedy Carter broke a school record. And now, she's going to Disneyland for the first time.

Carter scored 46 points, a Texas A&M single-game record, and the game-winner to lead the No. 19 Aggies to a 75-74 win over USC on Friday night at the Galen Center.

Carter made the game-winning fallaway shot from the baseline with nine seconds left to lift Texas A&M to a 9-2 record. USC's Aliyah Mazyck tried a 3-pointer with two seconds left but it didn't fall.

"All glory to God. That was a big shot. It was tough for me," Carter said. "I didn't know if it was going to go in. As a freshman, sometimes you have to take it, and whether I missed or made it, I had to live with it."

She'll celebrate her big game with her teammates in Anaheim on Sunday after they make a stop at Staples Center to check out the statues out front. Carter will have to convince some of her teammates to go on some of the wildest rides with her.

"I love amusement parks. I love roller coasters," Carter said. "I'll ride any roller coaster, it doesn't matter how high or how fast."

Carter was driving to the basket with ease and nailing outside shots. She scored 15 points in the first quarter but it was a back-and-forth game that went down the wire. Carter made 17 of 28 shots. The only thing Aggies coach Gary Blair could complain about was her five turnovers.

Still, it was a record-setting night. Danielle Adams had the previous record of 40 points set on Feb. 12, 2011, against Kansas.

"I was there for Danielle Adams when she hit 40 and broke the school record," Blair said. "For a freshman to come in and do it on the road, it was just mind-boggling. The shots that she had to hit, a number of them they were just hanging on her. Her drive is as good as anybody I've ever had driving the ball."

USC (8-1) suffered its first loss of the season. Sadie Edwards had 20 points for USC, and Kristen Simon added 18.