Humphries fourth in bobsled World Cup

INNSBRUCK, Austria — Canadian Kaillie Humphries finished just off the podium in fourth place at a World Cup Saturday, but remained on top of the overall standings.

Humphries, the two-time defending Olympic champion from Calgary, and Phylicia George of Toronto clocked a time of one minute 46.89 seconds.

Stephanie Schneider won her second consecutive bobsled World Cup race, leading a German sweep of the European Championship podium.

Francesco Friedrich won the two-man bobsled.

Racing together for the first time, Schneider and Annika Drazek defeated Elana Meyers Taylor and Kehri Jones of the United States by 0.36 seconds. Mariama Jamanka and Lisa-Marie Buckwitz of Germany were 0.01 further behind in third.

In the European Championship, Jamanka and Buckwitz took the silver. Anna Koehler and Ann-Christin Strack finished the race in fifth and completed a German sweep of the medals.

Humphries remained on top of the World Cup standings, leading Meyers Taylor by 14 points.

World champion Friedrich and his brakeman, Thorsten Margis, won both heats to finish 0.27 seconds ahead of Justin Kripps and Jesse Lumsden of Canada. Another Canadian team, Nick Poloniato and Lascelles Brown, was 0.30 behind in third for Poloniato's first World Cup podium.

The season's fifth World Cup also counted as the European Championship, with Clemens Bracher and Michael Kuonen of Switzerland taking the silver medal and Johannes Lochner and Joshua Bluhm of Germany the bronze.

This season's five two-man bobsled races so far have been won by five different teams. In the World Cup standings, Kripps and Chris Spring, also of Canada, remained first and second with 1,014 and 955 points, respectively.