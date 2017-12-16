Bayern stretches Bundesliga lead, Cologne grabs 1st win

Though it was a deserved lead — Cologne was much the better side — goalkeeper Timo Horn made a number of saves to secure the win.

With three points from the previous 16 games, Cologne had made the worst start by any team since the league began in 1963.

After doubling its tally for the season, last-place Cologne is nine points behind Hamburger SV.

___

PULISIC RESCUES DORTMUND

Christian Pulisic scored a brilliant late goal for Borussia Dortmund to come from behind and beat Hoffenheim 2-1. It was Dortmund's second win in as many games under new coach Peter Stoeger.

Stoeger's first game, a 2-0 win in Mainz on Tuesday, ended an eight-game winless streak. Dortmund looked like disappointing its fans once again until the 19-year-old Pulisic took the ball past Hoffenheim goalkeeper Oliver Baumann with his right boot and knocked it in with his left in the 89th minute.

Mark Uth punished Dortmund for lacklustre finishing when he opened the scoring midway through the first half, but Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang equalized midway through the second from the penalty spot.

Hoffenheim missed several chances to win the game before Pulisic earned a morale-boosting victory that lifts Dortmund back up to third place.

___

MORE LATE DRAMA

Only Dortmund, Cologne and Bayern won as a flurry of late goals changed results across the league

Eintracht Frankfurt, Freiburg and Werder Bremen all squandered two-goal leads.

Naldo scored in the fifth minute of injury time for second-place Schalke to salvage a 2-2 draw at Frankfurt, Alfred Finnbogason scored twice in injury time as Augsburg drew 3-3 with Freiburg, and Fabian Frei scored in the third minute of stoppage time for Mainz to draw 2-2 in Bremen.

By Ciaran Fahey, The Associated Press