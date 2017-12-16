Canada's Parrot wins Dew Tour slopestyle

Parrot started his day with 48.33 points before rebounding with the 97 in his second. Parrot said he had plans to wow judges even more in the third run with two triple-corks — something no other competitor did — but he had difficulty landing the first.

"I was pretty close," Parrot said with a laugh. "That would have been maybe 100 (points), I don't know."

Chris Corning of the United States took silver with 95 points and Norway's Mons Roisland was third.

Two-time Dew Tour champion Mark McMorris of Regina scored 82.33 points for an eighth-place finish in the 12-man final.

McMorris, a multiple X Games champion and defending Olympic bronze medallist in slopestyle, suffered a fractured jaw, fractured left arm, ruptured spleen, stable pelvic fracture, rib fractures and a collapsed left lung in an off-trail crash near Whistler, B.C., last March.

"He had such horrific injuries, it's crazy how fast he gets back," Parrot said of McMorris. "He already has two wins this season so he has a good start. I think he's on fire but today wasn't his day."

Other Canadians Darcy Sharpe and Tyler Nicholson were sixth and 10th, respectively. On the women's side, Laurie Blouin took spills in all three of her runs to finish eighth.

Evan McEachran of Oakville, Ont., finished just off the podium in fourth place in the men's ski slopestyle event while Olympic champion Dara Howell of Hunstville, Ont., was sixth in the women's ski slopestyle.

Parrot finished fifth in slopestyle at the Sochi Olympics. He said his goal for the 2018 Pyeongchang Games isn't necessarily to win gold.

"My focus will be on landing my runs, that's all I want," Parrot said. "I'm going to for sure have a run in mind that will put me on the podium and if I land it, I'll be on top."

By Melissa Couto, The Canadian Press