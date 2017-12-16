Alonso gives champion Chelsea 1-0 win over Southampton

LONDON — Marcos Alonso's pinpoint free-kick gave Chelsea a 1-0 victory over Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Spanish full-back curled a stunning 30-yard (meter) effort past goalkeeper Fraser Forster and into the net in first-half stoppage time.

The champions could have added to their tally but Pedro Rodriguez hit a post and Eden Hazard had a goal disallowed for offside.

Chelsea, which lost last Saturday at West Ham, is third. Southampton dropped to 12th in the 20-team standings.