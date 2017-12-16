Michigan rolls to 90-58 win over Detroit Mercy

Detroit Mercy: Titans coach Bacari Alexander was an assistant at Michigan under John Beilein, but his familiarity and Chatman's were of little use. The Titans were huge underdogs to begin with, and they caught Michigan on a day when the Wolverines were making their 3s.

"Michigan is not traditionally scoutable in a sense that, everything that they do in their motion-based, read-based offence is audible-based," Alexander said. "So every denial that you do, there's a counter to that."

Michigan: The Wolverines came into the game shooting 34 per cent from beyond the arc — not a stellar number for a team that relies on the 3-pointer as much as Michigan. Saturday's performance was encouraging from that standpoint. Michigan went 9 of 15 in the first half and finished 11 of 23.

Michigan finished with only nine turnovers and Detroit Mercy had 23. Beilein was pleased with the defensive performance after the team had been dealing with a lot of adversity and uncertainty. He said Matthews' grandmother died, and he arrived about a half-hour before the game.

Even comparatively trivial issues like Wagner's injury and Robinson's bout with laryngitis could have been problematic.

"Yesterday, trying to call ball-screen coverage when you can't talk — it was hilarious. Nobody knew what was going on," Beilein said. "And so, I'm really proud of these guys the way they came out and defended."

Alexander did not have any details to share in response to a Detroit Free Press report in which a parent of a player accused him of making a vulgar comment and gesture toward the player. Alexander recently returned from a seven-game absence, with the school saying little about why he was gone.

"My statement would be, simply: We have already handled the matter and got it behind us," Alexander said. "We're just kind of moving forward."

Detroit Mercy: The Titans host East Tennessee State on Tuesday night.

Michigan: The Wolverines continue this easier stretch in their schedule when they host Alabama A&M on Thursday night.

