No. 6 Miami remains undefeated, downs GW 59-50

Playing its first game since Dec. 5, Miami shot 41 per cent from the field, including a 5-for-21 day from beyond the arc. The Hurricanes made at least half of their field-goal attempts in seven of their first eight games.

Lonnie Walker IV had 13 points for Miami, which is 9-0 for the first time since the 2007-08 team opened the season with 12 consecutive wins.

The matchup wrapped up a home-and-home series. Miami won 72-64 last season.

"I felt great coming into the game, confident — and then you go 5 for 27 in the first half and miss a bunch of open shots," Colonials coach Maurice Joseph said. "That's how it's going to be sometimes, but our guys are starting to realize their potential if we start games the way we talk about starting games."

INJURIES

Bruce Brown Jr. started for Miami after missing the previous game with a left-hand injury.

"I was surprised he played today," Larranaga said. "We were told it would be three weeks. Bruce came after a week and said I don't want to sit out."

Permission from the team doctors soon followed. The Hurricanes' third-leading scorer and assist leader had three points on 1-of-6 shooting with three assists.

ROAD WARRIORS

With a neutral site tournament in Hawaii during Christmas Week and two ACC road games also coming up, Miami will not play at home again until Jan. 7 against Florida State.

HAPPY HOMECOMING

Larranaga spent 14 years in the D.C. area as head coach at George Mason and famously led the Patriots to the 2006 Final Four.

BIG PICTURE

The Hurricanes have yet to trail in the second half this season.

The Colonials fell to 0-2 against ranked teams this season.

UP NEXT

The Hurricanes venture outside the U.S. mainland for the Diamond Head Classic in Hawaii. They open the tournament on Friday against Hawaii, followed by a matchup Saturday against either Davidson or New Mexico State.

George Washington hosts New Hampshire on Friday.

By Benjamin Standig, The Associated Press