No. 17 Purdue routes Butler 82-67 for second Classic win

INDIANAPOLIS — Purdue set the tone with its defence. Butler never recovered.

Carsen Edwards scored 18 points, and the 17th-ranked Boilermakers beat the Bulldogs 82-67 on Saturday for their second win in the seven-year history of the Crossroads Classic.

Vincent Edwards and Isaac Haas had 15 points apiece for Purdue (11-2), which never trailed on the way to its first win in the series in nearly two decades. It had lost five in a row to Butler since its previous victory over the Bulldogs on Dec. 19, 1998.

The Boilermakers got their first win in the four-team, in-state classic last season when they overcame a 19-point deficit to beat Notre Dame 86-81.

"(My) sophomore year, we ended up losing to Butler, letting one slip," Vincent Edwards said. "We didn't execute down the stretch like we did today. Last year we won and had a good comeback. This year we were able to stay out and stay ahead and finish the game."

Kelan Martin had 17 points for the Bulldogs (8-3), who went into the annual classic in Indianapolis with a five-game winning streak, including their best offensive showing of the year in a 95-67 win over Youngstown State a week ago. Paul Jorgensen finished with 15 points and eight boards.

Ryan Cline's 3-pointer with 6 seconds left in the first period gave Purdue a 35-19 halftime lead. The Boilermakers then opened the second half with a 9-2 run and opened a 44-21 advantage on Vincent Edwards' three-point play with 17:36 remaining.

Purdue led by as much as 26 when Haas made a layup to make it 55-29 with 13:37 left.

"Purdue is a really good basketball team," Butler coach LaVall Jordan said. "There's a reason that they are having the season that they're having, trending the way that they're trending. I think their pressure really affected us, especially early. We didn't execute."

The Bulldogs cut the deficit to nine when Jorgensen hit a 3-pointer with 3:01 left. Purdue then scored eight straight to put the game away for good.