Rutgers, behind Corey Sanders, tops No. 15 Seton Hall 71-65

Seton Hall led most of the game. It was up 13 early, 10 at the half and by nine after the Powell jumper.

Freeman got Rutgers going with a turnaround jumper and Sanders scored on a fastbreak. A layup and free throws by Eugene Omoruyi got the Scarlet Knights with two points and then Sanders took over, scoring six straight points to give Rutgers a 67-63 lead with 1:38 to play.

Two free throws by Powell put Seton Hall within 67-65 with 50 seconds to go.

A missed free throw by Freeman on the back end of a 1-and-1 chance gave the Pirates an opportunity to tie at 68-all. But Powell had a 3-pointer hit off the rim, the backboard and the rim with roughly 10 seconds to play.

It was a typical rivalry game for the New Jersey schools with one set of double technical fouls and a flagrant foul by Powell late.

"We're not out there to be friends, Sanogo said. "We're not out there to be buddy-buddy. I don't want to be friends with these guys. At the end of the day, I don't like anybody on their team. That's how it's supposed to be."

Seton Hall: Coach Kevin Willard said the Pirates tough schedule, recent final exams and a good game by Rutgers might have caught up with the team. Usually reliable point guard Khadeen Carrington had 10 points, but was 1 of 10 from the field with five turnovers and one assists in the second half.

Rutgers: Could be a turning point. Their Scarlet Knights 10-3 record was built on wins against weak teams. This was a quality win that may carry over into the Big Ten season.

NOTES: The sellout was the first at the Rutgers Athletic Center since Ohio State was there in February 2015. ... This marked the first time the two New Jersey schools have played with one of them being ranked since 2001, when Rutgers also knocked off the then No. 22 Pirates. The Scarlet Knights got some home cooking from the officials, going 22 of 34 from the foul line. Seton Hall was 6 of 11.

