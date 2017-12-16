Man City humiliates Tottenham in 4-1 win, leads by 14 points

Tottenham had only been spared by Sergio Aguero's inability to direct a header on target when Gundogan was left unmarked to drift into the penalty area to meet Leroy Sane's corner in the 14th minute. The free header was Gundogan's first goal since November 2016 after a considerable spell on the sidelines with knee ligament damage.

"We were not only poor but the way we conceded the first goal was a massive mistake for us," Pochettino said.

Tottenham's inability to contain City was highlighted by the way De Bruyne waltzed around Dele Alli, who was struggling on his recall to the team and appeared irritated.

Hugo Lloris in the Tottenham goal was limiting the damage, twice blocking shots from Aguero.

Tottenham had barely encroached City territory when Harry Kane came close to an equalizer, curling a shot wide. Kane was also targeted when Nicolas Otamendi caught the striker in the face with a high boot before halftime.

Kane, himself, was also fortunate to stay on the pitch in the 53rd when he escaped with yellow card for a sliding, studs-up tackle on Sterling's ankle.

It was a more assertive start to the second half by Tottenham, perhaps too excessive. Alli left De Bruyne seething by treading on his ankle.

De Bruyne responded almost instantly with a goal, lashing the ball through Lloris' hands into the roof of the net.

De Bruyne was showing composure while being besieged, earning a penalty when he was tripped by Jan Vertonghen. Gabriel Jesus hit the post from the spot and Sterling fired over the follow-up.

But the winger finally found the net with 10 minutes remaining by completing a lightning move started by De Bruyne picking up possession around the halfway line. Gundogan and Sane combined to set up Sterling who withstood Vertonghen's sliding challenge to score.

When Bernado Silva's throughball went right past Eric Dier in the 90th minute, it was typical of Tottenham's shoddiness against such a complete side. Sterling took advantage by rolling the ball into the net.

On an evening when freezing fog descended on the Etihad Stadium, Tottenham's top-four aspirations were further obscured.

City is strolling to its third Premier League title since 2012.

___

AP Premier League coverage: www.apnews.com/tag/PremierLeague

By Rob Harris, The Associated Press