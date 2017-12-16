Nats 2B Murphy using crutches 8 weeks after knee surgery

WASHINGTON — Nationals second baseman Daniel Murphy ambled around the team's annual fan festival with the aid of a pair of crutches and declined to offer any sort of estimate about the length of his recovery from right knee surgery.

"I don't want to put any timetables on it, because if you miss 'em, you guys get really fishy when stuff like that happens," Murphy said Saturday, sitting on a chair during his session with reporters about eight weeks after the operation.

New manager Dave Martinez was a little more forthcoming.

"I talked to him this morning. He's right on schedule," Martinez said. "He feels like he's going to be ready for opening day. That's what we're pushing for. That's if there's no bumps in the road, but hopefully we get him back for that. If we don't, we have pieces to keep us afloat until he gets back."

Murphy, who turns 33 during the first week of next season, is a key piece of the NL East champions' lineup.

He finished second in batting average and first in doubles in the league each of the past two seasons. In 2017, he hit .322 with a .543 slugging percentage, 43 doubles, 23 homers and 93 RBIs.

But over the last three games of Washington's NL Division Series loss to the Chicago Cubs, Murphy felt something going on with his knee.

"Where I was aware of, like: 'This may be a little bit more than just nicks. Something's going to probably need to get looked at the end of the season.' But it wasn't anything I felt that was lingering or really I didn't feel like had any impact on my game. Tough to say whether it did or not," he said. "It just kind of felt like the normal aches and pains of a season. I didn't really think it would be this significant once they got the MRI."

About a week after the Nationals were eliminated — and on the same day they announced the end of Dusty Baker's tenure as manager — they quietly announced that Murphy had his procedure, which involved cartilage repair.

As for whether he knew of a specific episode that caused the injury, Murphy said he isn't sure if there was one or it was a result of overuse. Or, maybe, some sort of combination.