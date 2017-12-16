Akron remains undefeated at home, beats MVSU 81-63

AKRON, Ohio — Daniel Utomi had 23 points while pulling down seven rebounds to help keep Akron undefeated at home as the Zips dominated the first half and cruised to an 81-63 win over Mississippi Valley State on Saturday afternoon.

Akron (6-2, 6-0 at home) charged out to a 27-9 advantage at the midpoint of the first half and took a 42-25 lead into the break. The onslaught continued at the start of the second half as the Zips stretched their lead to 57-34 by the 11:41 mark.

Utomi was 7 of 12 from the floor, hitting three treys. Malcolm Duvivier added 14 points with seven assists and three steals. Jimond Ivey and Emmanuel Olojakpoke added 11 points apiece. Olojakpoke also grabbed nine rebounds.

The Zips hit 12 of 28 from distance while limiting MVSU to 1-of-12 shooting from beyond the arc.