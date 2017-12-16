Murphy's 18 leads No. 21 Green Bay women past Bradley 72-40

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Karly Murphy scored a career-high 18 points, Allie LeClaire added 15 and No. 21 Green Bay defeated Bradley 72-40 on Saturday.

Frankie Wurtz added 12 points off the bench for the Phoenix (9-1), who won their fourth straight. Both Murphy and LeClaire were 7 of 10 from the field as Green Bay shot 54 per cent (27 of 50), including 6 of 14 on 3-pointers.

Shunseere Kent had 12 points for the Braves (5-4), who shot 30 per cent (15 for 50) with 16 turnovers for a season low in scoring.

The Phoenix led 22-17 after one quarter but dominated the second, opening with a 14-2 run and closing with nine straight after Bradley's one field goal in 10 attempts, which came at the 1:56 mark. Green Bay shot 63 per cent and led 45-21. The Braves also had eight turnovers in the quarter, 12 in the half and shot 35 per cent.