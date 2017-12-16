Osetkowski leads Texas past Louisiana Tech 75-60

Freshman centre Mo Bamba added 14 points, nine rebounds and five blocks for Texas (7-3) in 18 minutes, and did his most of his effective work in the second half.

Sophomore Daquan Bracey scored 20 of his career-best 24 in the second half for Tech (7-4), and gave the Bulldogs a chance after they trailed by 17 late in the first half.

Bracey, who used hard drives to the basket and scored nine straight points, sliced the Texas lead to four midway through the second half.

But Texas responded with two baskets inside by freshman Jericho Sims.

BIG PICTURE

Louisiana Tech: Turnovers are a statistic indicative of whether the Bulldogs win or lose. They average an impressive 11.7 in their seven victories. But in four defeats they average 16, including 15 against Texas.

"We didn't take care of the basketball," Konkol said. "We have to clean that up."

Texas: Guard Andrew Jones, the Longhorns' leading scorer and most accurate 3-point shooter, missed his second straight game with a hairline fracture of his right wrist. Junior Eric Davis started the first game Jones missed, and went 0 for 5 from the field during a loss to Michigan. He didn't play against Louisiana Tech because of a right wrist injury, Smart said, adding that Davis probably could have played. Sophomore Jacob Young received the starting assignment and scored 10 points.

"I thought Jacob did a nice job," Smart said.

HELP FROM THE BENCH

Jericho Sims, a 6-foot-9 freshman, had nine points and eight rebounds for Texas in 20 minutes, filling in ably while Bamba was on the bench in foul trouble much of the game.

POOR SHOOTING FROM TECH

In four games before facing Texas, Tech shot 53 per cent from the field, including 51 per cent on 3-pointers. The numbers against Texas: 33.9 and 24 per cent. Guards Jacobi Boykins and Jalen Harris, who combine to average more than 30 points a game, scored 10 between them against Texas. They converted 4 of 20 shots.

UP NEXT

Louisiana Tech faces Alabama State on Thursday at the New Orleans Shootout.

Texas hosts Tennessee State on Monday night.

By Mark Rosner, The Associated Press